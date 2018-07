Richland Northeast grad signs with Titans

NASHVILLE, TN (WOLO) — According to multiple reports Tuesday night, Richland Northeast grad Johnny Maxey signed a contract with the Tennessee Titans.

Maxey was released by the Titans in April, but should get another opportunity to get through training camp.

Maxey hasn’t seen any playing time since his time with the Steelers in 2016.

He has one career tackle to his name so far in his career.