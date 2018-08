“What is retirement?” Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek considers leaving game show

(WOLO) – Legendary host Alex Trebek may be looking to retire from ‘Jeopardy!’ in the next couple of years.

Trebek mentioned it during an interview on Fox News.

The 78-year-old said there is a 50-50 chance or less that he will return to the game show after his contract expires in 2020.

Trebek has been at the helm of ‘Jeopardy!’ since 1984.