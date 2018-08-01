Gamecocks to face ACC school in late December

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s basketball announced its 2018-19 non-conference schedule Wednesday, which features a date with the Gamecocks in late December.

The Cavaliers travel to South Carolina for a road clash on Dec. 19 at Colonial Life Arena. It’s the first meeting between these two schools since a 2002 NIT matchup.

Game times and TV designations for the non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date.

Virginia comes off a disappointing NCAA Tournament, becoming the first number one seed to be knocked out by a 16-seed in the first round of the tournament, after losing to UMBC.

This will be the first time a Frank Martin-coached team has never faced Virginia.