Luke Doty: “I’m 100% committed to the Gamecocks”

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WOLO) — Just one day after committing to the Gamecocks, four-star quarterback Luke Doty doubled-down on his commitment.

“I’m 100% committed to the Gamecocks,” Doty told WPDE Wednesday.

The 2020 quarterback out of Myrtle Beach High School committed to USC over Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Ole Miss and a few others.

Doty is the sixth-best prospect out of South Carolina and is ranked 307th overall.

He’s the fourth commitment from the class of 2020.

