Newberry picked to finish fourth in SAC

ROCK HILL – The Newberry College football team has been projected to finish in fourth place in the South Atlantic Conference in the 2018 SAC Football Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

Newberry is looking to bounce back after posting a 5-6 overall and 3-4 SAC record last season. The Wolves won their third SAC Championship in 2016, becoming the 16th team in SAC history to post a perfect record against conference foes. The Wolves also claimed conference titles in 2006 and 2008.

Carson-Newman was selected to win the conference with 52 points and four first place votes. The Eagles return 44 of 48 players on last year’s two-deep roster and have won 21 conference titles since the league was founded in 1975, the most in SAC history by a factor of three. Wingate closely followed the Eagles with 49 points and three first place votes. Catawba also received 44 points in the poll to finish ahead of Newberry in third place.

Rounding out the poll, Tusculum received 32 points, including a first-place vote. Lenior-Rhyne received 23 followed by Limestone and Mars Hill, both receiving 20 points to finish tied for seventh.

The Wolves begin their season on Saturday, September 1, with a road contest at Division I Football Championship Subdivision foe Western Carolina. The home opener comes two weeks later against Virginia University of Lynchburg, with the SAC slate beginning Sept. 22 against Carson-Newman.

Click here to read the full release from the South Atlantic Conference.

2018 South Atlantic Conference Preseason Football Poll

Rk School Pts 1st Place 1 Carson-Newman 52 4 2 Wingate 49 3 3 Catawba 44 4 Newberry 40 5 Tusculum 32 1 6 Lenoir-Rhyne 23 7 Limestone 20 Mars Hill 20