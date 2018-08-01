The Fashion Cast can make or break you

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO): ZZ Top said “Every girl’s crazy about a sharped dress man…” And although the words are part of a great song, the fast is that clothes do make the man

or the woman, and people do judge us by not only what we wear, but when we wear it and how we wear it.

Pamela Eyring from The Protocol School of Washington offers these thoughts on choosing the right look for the right occasion:

The Right Fit: One thing I tell everyone who attends one of our executive presence courses is that your wardrobe is as good as the way it fits. You may have a Dior gown

but if it’s baggy or doesn’t compliment your figure, you have wasted your opportunity to make a big splash. That’s why I always advise women—and men—to have their

clothing professionally altered to assure the correct fit. The fact is that everybody is unique and off the rack clothing does not always fit. To have the right hem, the right

dress length, or a jacket that fits you in the shoulders will do wonders for how you wear your clothes.

The right season: Knowing what clothes to wear in what season will go a long way to making you look your best. For instance, the old adage about not wearing white after

Labor Day still holds up as the norm, as white clothing tends to be more sheer and cannot be pared well with traditional fall colors. Also, even though we live in a very

humid and famously hot Columbia, be sure that you don’t go too wild with your summer wardrobe in professional settings. Flip flops are a no no as are tank tops, beach or gym

wear as well as spandex, sparkly, or transparent fabrics.

Donate and Make a list: I always say that if you haven’t worn something in over a year, you’re probably never going to wear it again. So make that trip to Goodwill and donate

those gently worn clothes…and then make a list of the remaining 10 favorite items in your closet. This will help you zero in on other pieces of clothing and accessories that

will mesh well with your favorite pieces.

Fashion Staples: For both men and women, there are several wardrobe essentials that are considered staples…these includes fashionable, fitted jeans, a good traditional

blazer, a couple of quality button downs, and for women, the all-important little black dress.

