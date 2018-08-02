Apple computer hits $1 trillion dollar mark

Rochelle Dean,

New York , NY (WOLO)  — It appears one internet giant is taking technology to new heights, especially when it comes to the amount of money it’s raking in.

It’s a huge milestone for Apple Computer who announced Thursday that they have just become the first American public company worth one-trillion dollars.

The tech giant achieved that number Thursday, when its stock hit $207 dollars and .04 cents a share.

Chinese Oil Company Petrochina was a challenger after they briefly reached the one trillion mark back in 2007.

Share

Related

18-year-old arrested for her baby’s death by...
Save Big Bucks With Back-to-School Shopping during...
UPDATE: Second suspect accused of 20 car break-ins...
ABC Columbia News Update

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android