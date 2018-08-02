Apple computer hits $1 trillion dollar mark

New York , NY (WOLO) — It appears one internet giant is taking technology to new heights, especially when it comes to the amount of money it’s raking in.

It’s a huge milestone for Apple Computer who announced Thursday that they have just become the first American public company worth one-trillion dollars.

The tech giant achieved that number Thursday, when its stock hit $207 dollars and .04 cents a share.

Chinese Oil Company Petrochina was a challenger after they briefly reached the one trillion mark back in 2007.