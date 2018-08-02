Former DJJ Employee Sentenced for Hog-Tying Inmates

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A former lieutenant with the Department of Juvenile Justice will spend a year in prison after pleading guilty to hog-tying two inmates for making too much noise.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Nicole Samples was sentenced Thursday for depriving the teens of their civil rights.

Prosecutors say in January of 2017 Samples ordered guards to tie the inmates arms and legs together while they laid on their stomachs for two hours.