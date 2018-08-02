Former waitress apologizes for stealing 20 years later

Tuscon, AR (WOLO) — The owners of an Arizona restaurant received a letter in the mail from a former employee apologizing and calling herself a terrible waitress…. but also a thief and she repaid her debt.

A former anonymous waitress sent a hand written letter apologizing for stealing from the mom and pop eatery in Tuscon when she worked there in college 20 years ago. She said she was a church girl and quote ” knew better” and after two decades needed to confess.

Not only did she apologize for stealing from them, but sent the thousand dollars she stole from them plus 20 years worth of interest. she signed it a “thankful former employee”.