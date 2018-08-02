Nine Wolves headline preseason all-SAC list

ROCK HILL – The Newberry Wolves have nine preseason all-South Atlantic Conference football players, as the conference announced the 2018 preseason honors Thursday.

[HIGHLIGHT VIDEOS OF ALL NINE PLAYERS ARE POSTED ON TWITTER AT @NEWBERRYSPORTS]

The Wolves’ nine preseason all-SAC honorees are third-most in the league behind Carson-Newman’s 12 overall selections and Wingate with 11 picks.

Four of the nine selections for the Wolves garnered first team honors. Receiver Markell Castle was named to the first team offense for the second year in a row. Jamarcus Henderson and Keito Jordan make up half of the first team defensive line while Joe Blue also earned honors at linebacker. Both Henderson and Blue collected preseason first team defense selections for the second straight year.

Running back Austin Barnes, lineman Tyler Anderson and the place kicker, Shea Rodgers were honored with second team offense selections. Anfernee Moffett and defensive back Jawanza Adams finished out the selections were named to the second team defense.

The Wolves were picked to finish fourth in yesterday’s preseason coaches’ poll. Head coach Todd Knight will take part in the South Atlantic Conference’s Digital Media Day, answering questions submitted by fans and media members through www.thesac.com or through the hashtag #SACFB on Twitter for 15 minutes beginning at 10:00 a.m.

First Team Offense

Markell Castle (WR) – A two-time all-SAC selection, including a first-team nod in 2016, the senior from York caught 39 passes for 756 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns last season. Castle was twice named AstroTurf SAC Offensive Player of the Week, had four 100-yard games last season, and ranked 15th nationally in yards per catch at 19.38. Thirty-one of his 39 catches went for first downs or touchdowns, including all 12 of his receptions on third downs. Castle is third in school history in 100-yard games (9), fourth in touchdowns (17), seventh in yardage (1,757), and 10th in receptions (110) entering into his final year of eligibility.

First Team Defense

Jamarcus Henderson (DL) – A senior defensive end from Union, Henderson has wreaked havoc on opposing offenses all season long in 2017. His 7.5 sacks, which ranked second in the league, accounted for 50 yards lost by the opposition and contributed to his 13 overall tackles for loss. He ranks fourth in school history in career sacks with 20.5 throughout his three-year career. Henderson landed on the all-SAC first team and all-region second team in 2017. He finished second on the team with 59 tackles, had six quarterback hurries, and forced a fumble. He had at least half of a tackle for loss in every game last year and had multiple sacks on three occasions. He was a first-team all-SAC performer for the second time in his career and was a second team All-American two seasons ago.

Keito Jordan (DL) – Opposite Henderson on the Wolves’ defensive line was Keito Jordon, a rising junior defensive end from Hopkins that transferred to Newberry from Division I Hampton. The 2017 first team all-SAC pick had seven sacks and a team-high 13.5 tackles for loss, registering at least half a stop behind the line in every game. He finished the season with 30 tackles and had a team-high nine quarterback hurries. He was a key component in Newberry accumulating a league-high 28 sacks on the season in 2017.

Joe Blue (LB) – Blue was named first team all-SAC for the second consecutive year after leading the team and finishing fifth in the league with 83 tackles. Known for seemingly always being around the ball, the senior from Dillon and Order of the Gray Stripe member totaled 10.5 tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble in 2017. He had 10 or more tackles on three occasions, including a career-high 14 against Tusculum last year.

Second Team Offense

Austin Barnes (RB) – Rising junior Austin Barnes started off as a tight end but switched to running back in 2017, starting five games and appearing in all 11. Barnes led the team in rushing yards last year with 494 yards on 112 carries (4.4 yards per carry) while also leading the team with seven touchdowns. He had two games of 100 or more yards and two touchdowns against UNC Pembroke on Sept. 30 and against Mars Hill on Nov. 11.

Tyler Anderson (OL) – Tyler Anderson made nine starts at left tackle and two at right tackle this past season. The junior from Anderson has graded out at 92 percent or higher in six of 11 games this season, including a pair of games at 97 percent. Anderson finished with just one penalty all of last season and one sack allowed in over 270 passing attempts. He also had a five-game span in which he accumulated just 12 “minus” plays, an exceptionally impressive number. Anderson was named all-SAC for the first time this past year.

Shea Rodgers (PK) – Redshirt senior Shea Rodgers collected preseason second team All-SAC honors for the second straight year. Rodgers earned SAC Special Teams Player of the Week in 2017 after going 4-for-4 on extra point attempts and punting five times for a 38.6-yard average in a 34-7 win against Lenoir-Rhyne. Rodgers nailed a 49-yard field goal, one of the longest in Newberry history, at Catawba in November. Additionally, Rodgers holds the single season PAT record with 42 overall in 2016.

Second Team Defense

Anfernee Moffett (LB) – Fifth-year senior Anfernee Moffett started nine games in 2017 and played in all 11. Moffett was the fourth-leading tackler this past season with 49 stops. He also had a sack, a quarterback hurry, seven tackles for loss, one interception, and two broken up passes on the year. He recovered a fumble at Catawba, had a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown at Lenoir-Rhyne, and had a career-high nine tackles at Virginia Union on Sept. 9.

Jawanza Adams (DB) – Starting 11 games as Newberry’s safety, the senior from Piedmont earned a second team all-SAC nod by finishing third on the team with 54 tackles, tied for the team lead with three interceptions, and finished the year with six passes defended. Adams surpassed six tackles on five occasions, had three tackles for loss, and had one quarterback hurry. The 2017 season marked Adams’ first career all-conference honor.

Click here to view the full release from the South Atlantic Conference.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB – Derrick Evans, Carson-Newman

RB – Antonio Wimbush, Carson-Newman

RB – Kenyatta Greene, Catawba

RB – Jerko’ya Patton, Limestone

WR – Markell Castle, Newberry

WR – BJ Muckelvene, Wingate

WR – Craig Rucker, Mars Hill

OL – Phil McDowell, Carson-Newman

OL – Quinzavious Sands, Catawba

OL – Brandon Berridge, Mars Hill

OL – Jordan Seal, Carson-Newman

OL – Connor Baroniunas, Wingate

TE – Jourdan Osinskie, Catawba

PK – Lee Brackman, Catawba

LS – Dawson Campbell, Carson-Newman

RS – BJ Muckelvene, Wingate

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL – Montel Presley, Carson-Newman

DL – Jamarcus Henderson, Newberry

DL – Keito Jordan, Newberry

DL – Auntrell Mack, Wingate

LB – Sherrod Williams, Lenoir-Rhyne

LB – Robbie Wallace, Wingate

LB – Joe Blue, Newberry

LB – Antonio Henderson, Carson-Newman

DB – Darius Williams, Carson-Newman

DB – Desmond Fairell, Carson-Newman

DB – Cris Page, Catawba

DB – Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne

P – Christopher Birozes, Wingate

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB – Alex Ogle, Tusculum

RB – Maxwell Joseph, Tusculum

RB – Austin Barnes, Newberry

RB – Marcus Williams, Carson-Newman

WR – JT Stokes, Wingate

WR – Saaehim Brooks, Lenoir-Rhyne

WR – Jaquay Mitchell, Lenoir-Rhyne

OL – Jalen Soto, Lenoir-Rhyne

OL – Tyler Anderson, Newberry

OL – Keveon Broadwater, Tusculum

OL – Cody Meree, Limestone

OL – Austin May, Wingate

TE – Gary Breuklander, Tusculum

PK – Shea Rodgers, Newberry

LS – Tucker Mullis, Wingate

RS – Jay Boyd, Tusculum

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL – Brian Bembry, Carson-Newman

DL – Omar Staley, Catawba

DL – Jordan Hemingway, Catawba

DL – Kelvin Atkins, Limestone

DL – Cardell Rawlings, Wingate

LB – Ivan Hogans, Tusculum

LB – Anfernee Moffett, Newberry

LB – Temoris Coats, Carson-Newman

LB – Clayton Horn, Lenoir-Rhyne

DB – Jawanza Adams, Newberry

DB – Dee Alford, Tusculum

DB – Kam Johnson, Wingate

DB – Joshua Simmons, Limestone

DB – Jay Boyd, Tusculum

P – Caleb Berry, Catawba