Step inside and tour the Gamecocks’ new Football Ops Facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks allowed media members to take a tour of the the new football operations facility, currently under construction.

The Football Operations Center will provide the Gamecocks’ program with a recruiting center, locker room, weight room, athletic training room, coaches’ offices, meeting rooms, dining room, equipment room and player lounges; all in one convenient location. It will be adjacent to the new Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility and outdoor practice fields. With hefty demands on the student-athletes’ time for athletics as well as academics, the Football Operations Center centralizes all football activities to maximize preparations and allows for a more efficient way for student-athletes and coaches to conduct their daily responsibilities.

“It puts us at the forefront of facilities in college football,” said Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp. “”We are currently in the bottom half of the SEC in terms of football facilities. The Football Operations Center shows a commitment from the University to future student-athletes, as well as the student-athletes we currently have on campus.”

The new center eliminates the current fractured alignment of football facilities within the football stadium and elsewhere.

“For our players, it’s a one-stop shop,” Muschamp said. “It’s going to be just fabulous for us as a staff. Right now, our practice situation is phenomenal. We’ve got the nicest (indoor facility) I’ve ever been around and two grass practice fields with plenty of work space outside of that. To get this facility done, I’m really excited.”