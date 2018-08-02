Tre Campbell hopes to be starting point guard for Gamecocks this season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Gamecock fans should get used to this name: Tre Campbell.

The fifth-year grad transfer from Georgetown scored 23 points in his SC Pro Am debut on July 22 and handled the point guard position like a pro.

After tearing his meniscus in 2017, Campbell is now healthy and feels like he has the experience and skill to be Carolina’s starting point guard this season.

“I still have to earn it,” Campbell said Wednesday. “But being a fifth-year guy, you’re more mature than a freshman guard coming in.”

Campbell averaged about four points per game at Georgetown.