New, up-tempo offense fitting Jake Bentley’s game

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecocks officially opened their fall camp on a steamy Friday morning in Columbia with a two-hour practice session. It marked the start of the 125th season of intercollegiate football at South Carolina and the third under head coach Will Muschamp.

The Gamecocks return 14 starters, including 8 on offense to a unit that has a new offensive coordinator. Bryan McClendon, the Gamecocks old wide receivers coach, was promoted this offseason to the full-time OC role and has already made significant changes to the offense, installing a more fast tempo, hurry-up style, which Will Muschamp and quarterback Jake Bentley seem to think will be much more efficient this season.

NOTES: 108 players were dressed in helmets and shorts for the first practice on Friday. Those in yellow jerseys included defensive linemen Jabari Ellis (knee) and Brad Johnson (hamstring), safety J.T. Ibe (hip), linebacker Eldridge Thompson (hamstring), wide receiver Chad Terrell (knee) and running back LaVonte Valentine (knee). Wide receiver Josh Vann (shoulder) and deep snapper Ben Asbury (knee) were also in yellow, but took part in non-contact drills.

Freshman defensive lineman Josh Belk, a transfer from Clemson, attended the practice, but did not participate while awaiting clearance from his physical.

Among those who attended the practice were former Gamecock standouts Brad Edwards and Ryan Brewer.

The Gamecocks will return to the practice fields on Saturday morning. Defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson will address the media following the 9 am workout.