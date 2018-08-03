Newberry to open practice August 7

NEWBERRY – Newberry will conduct open practices through Saturday, Aug. 25 as the Wolves prepare to open preseason camp next week.

Newberry opens practice at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7 and will practice nearly every day until the team begins game week preparation leading into the 2018 opener at Western Carolina. Fans are invited to attend all practice sessions at Setzler Field through Aug. 25.

Dates and times for practices are below with scrimmage dates in bold.

August 7 – 9:30 am, Helmets

August 8 – 9:30 am, Helmets

August 9 – 9:30 am, Shells

August 10 – 9:30 am, Shells

August 11 – 3:30 pm, Full

August 12 – 9:30 am, Shells

August 13 – 9:30 am, Full

August 14 – 9:30 am, Shells

August 15 – 9:30 am, Scrimmage

August 16 – 9:30 am, Shells

August 17 – 9:30 am, Shells

August 18 – 9:30 am, Scrimmage

August 20 – 9:30 am, Full

August 21 – 4:00 pm, Shells

August 22 – 4:00 pm, Scrimmage

August 23 – 4:00 pm, Shells

August 24 – 4:00 pm, Shells

August 25 – 9:30 am, Shells