Newberry to open practice August 7
NEWBERRY – Newberry will conduct open practices through Saturday, Aug. 25 as the Wolves prepare to open preseason camp next week.
Newberry opens practice at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7 and will practice nearly every day until the team begins game week preparation leading into the 2018 opener at Western Carolina. Fans are invited to attend all practice sessions at Setzler Field through Aug. 25.
Dates and times for practices are below with scrimmage dates in bold.
August 7 – 9:30 am, Helmets
August 8 – 9:30 am, Helmets
August 9 – 9:30 am, Shells
August 10 – 9:30 am, Shells
August 11 – 3:30 pm, Full
August 12 – 9:30 am, Shells
August 13 – 9:30 am, Full
August 14 – 9:30 am, Shells
August 15 – 9:30 am, Scrimmage
August 16 – 9:30 am, Shells
August 17 – 9:30 am, Shells
August 18 – 9:30 am, Scrimmage
August 20 – 9:30 am, Full
August 21 – 4:00 pm, Shells
August 22 – 4:00 pm, Scrimmage
August 23 – 4:00 pm, Shells
August 24 – 4:00 pm, Shells
August 25 – 9:30 am, Shells