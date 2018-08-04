Activist rally at Statehouse for stricter gun laws

Dozens of activist rallied at the Statehouse on Saturday to call for stricter gun laws.

The ‘March on the NRA’ was led by students in the Midlands with some assistance from the group, Indivisible Midlands.

Speakers at the event called on Federal and State Lawmakers to take action to reduce gun violence and minimize the influence on the NRA.

There was also a “Die-in” protest with tombstones, which organizers say served as a reminder to lawmakers of the grave consequences facing students and teachers in the community.

The rally was similar to other protest planned around the country, including a march on the NRA’s national headquarters in Virginia.