Downed Power lines close traffic on 378 in town of Lexington

LEXINGTON, SC ( WOLO)- Power lines are down across all lanes of US-378 near the intersection of West Main Street, according to Lexington Police.

All traffic lanes were closed early Saturday morning.

The SC Highway patrol and SCE&G crews are assisting.

Police say the roadway should reopen around Noon. https://t.co/M2WIfSMw5e