Back to School Bash at Trenholm Road Park

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for a back to school bash.

State Representative Kirkman Finlay is hosting the 7th Annual Finlay Scholars Back to School Bash this Sunday.

The event will include free food, plus games and fun for the kids, say organizers.

Hosted by former Richland County Councilman Damon Jeter and the Representative Kirkman Finlay, they will be on hand to pass out school supplies to local students, say event organizers.

When: 3:00 until 5:00 pm, Sunday, August 5

Where: Trenholm Road Park, 3900 Covenant Road, Columbia, SC 29204