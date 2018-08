Sumter man dies after sustaining burn injuries in house fire last week

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)-A Sumter man has died from injures sustained in a house fire last week.

Sumter county, Chief deputy Coroner, Bryan M. Rogers tells ABC Columbia news that Lorenzo Gutierrez died Sunday at Joseph M Still Burn Center in Augusta.

Gutierrez and three other family members were airlifted from their Bowmen Drive home on July 28 after the fire.

An Autopsy will be performed on Monday in Newberry.