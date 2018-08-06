Ft. Bragg soldier charged in the death of a SC woman has been found dead

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) – A Ft. Bragg soldier charged in the death of a South Carolina woman has been found dead.

Dorchester County coroner Paul Brouthers tells media outlets that 19-year-old Chandler Ari Dunmeyer shot himself in his mother’s home in the Summerville area on Sunday. Brouthers says his mother heard the shot and found Dunmeyer dead.

Dunmeyer had been free on bond for a murder charge in the death of 20-year-old Colee Muirhead of Myrtle Beach. Police say officers were called to a Myrtle Beach motel in January and found Muirhead’s body.

The 82nd Airborne Public Affairs Office at Fort Bragg confirmed Dunmeyer’s military connection.