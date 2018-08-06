Gamecocks pick up Southern Cal transfer

Mike Gillespie,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks picked up a big transfer Monday.

Former Southern Cal defensive back Jamel Cook is officially on South Carolina’s roster, a source confirmed to ABC Columbia Monday.

Cook played in three games as a redshirt freshman and was in on two tackles. The year prior, he was sidelined with a foot injury for half of the year and could not play.

Cook is a former four-star recruit out of Florida and did not play this spring for Southern Cal. He chose South Carolina over Miami, Clemson and a few other schools.

