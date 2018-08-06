Two former Gamecocks sign professional contracts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Two former Gamecocks have signed deals to play in the newly formed Alliance of American Football league.

Defensive linemen Dante Sawyer and Ulric Jones have signed contracts with the AAF, which released a list of 100 players today, representing the first players who have been confirmed to be a part of the league.

Sawyer was a second-team all-SEC selection last year. He had 30 tackles and three sacks, while leading the SEC with five forced fumbles.

Jones tweeted over the weekend that he also joined Birmingham.

The league begins on February 9.