Which NFL quarterbacks is Jake Bentley trying to emulate? He explains.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — USC quarterback Jake Bentley has a new offensive coordinator (Bryan McClendon) and new quarterbacks coach (Dan Werner), but he’s embracing the change.

So far, the Gamecocks’ new offense has gone much more up-tempo, which first Bentley’s style much more. He played in a hurry-up type offense in high school at Opelika and is used to making quick decisions.

The third-year starter has also spent the offseason modeling his game after three different NFL quarterbacks, he says, all bring something different to an offense.

