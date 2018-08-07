Where SC stands on best places to retire survey

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Have you ever had a nice long thought about where you would ultimately like to spend your retirement? If so, you are not alone and a new study may surprise you with some of the destinations that many are opting to call home after they leave their careers behind.

Here is a hint, South Carolina wasn’t in the top 10. In fact, the Palmetto state ranks 41st overall in a new Bankrate study on the best places to retire.

Mary Maloney breaks down some of the hot spots that popped up on the survey.