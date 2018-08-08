Geller Case Highlights The Importance of Pregnant Women Knowing All of Their Options

GILBERT, S.C. (WOLO)– The Brennan Geller case has people asking a lot of questions– especially why. Twenty-one-year-old Geller is charged with murder by child abuse after law enforcement officers allegedly found her newborn baby dead in a trash bag in her car.

LaVie is the only pregnancy center in Lexington County but Brown says they have these all across the state. It’s here in rural Lexington County off of a scenic highway where women can come and get all the information they need to make a decision about their pregnancy.

“It’s hard for them sometimes to see outside of the moment and outside of this situation. And usually when you’re in a situation overwhelmed with panic and fear you’re not going to make the best decision,” Linda Brown said, with LaVie Pregnancy Center. Brown says the women who come to them are often afraid. They are scared and overwhelmed, and do not know about all the resources in the community that can help them, or all of their options. Brown says she can’t speak on behalf of Brennan Geller’s case but she wishes Geller would’ve come to the center.

“Obviously she was overwhelmed to make the choices that she did. So it’s good that there are safe havens, that there are resources, that there are options. And the more people know about it the better off the whole community is going to be,” Brown said.

The center is completely free of cost. From verifying the pregnancy, to getting assistance with insurance, even help to get basic necessities like car seats and clothing. But they also let the mother know about other options if they’re scared… including Daniels Law– which is the safe haven’s act that allows someone to leave the newborn at a police station, fire station, hospital or church and walk away without prosecution.

“It really is meant for the mom to have a safe place to leave her baby. That baby can be in a safe place and cared for, and she can walk away. It can be done anonymously,” Brown said.

