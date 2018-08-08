Gamecock defensive lineman, Sumter star, injured

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — According to an ABC Columbia source, Gamecock freshman defensive lineman Tyreek Johnson has been held out of practices with an undisclosed injury.

The Big Spur reported Tuesday night that Johnson tore his ACL, but ABC Columbia could not confirm that report as of Wednesday afternoon.

Sources say Johnson has been dealing with soreness in his knee for the last few days and hasn’t practiced since the Gamecocks opened fall camp Friday.

Johnson, a freshman from Lakewood High School in Sumter, signed with the Gamecocks for the class of 2017, but took a greyshirt last year.

Will Muschamp is high on the defensive lineman, saying this offseason that Johnson would see time on the field this fall as a backup defensive tackle.