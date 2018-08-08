SC State Fair Announces musical line up for Pepsi Grandstand

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for this year’s State Fair?

Wednesday, The South Carolina State Fair announced the lineup for the concerts in the Grandstand.

The fair announced eight musical acts for the Pepsi Grandstand during this year’s fair Oct. 10-21.

This year’s lineup includes six paid shows and two free shows:

Oct. 10 – Tokyo Joe/Rocketman-Elton John Tribute

Oct. 11 – Scotty McCreery

Oct. 12 – Bret Michaels

Oct. 14 – La Poderosa Banda San Juan

Oct. 15 – Trace Adkins

Oct. 16 – Fantasia

Oct. 17 – The Temptations and the Four Tops

Oct. 19 – Matthew West & Jeremy Camp

“We are pleased again to offer a mix of some of the nation’s top country, R&B, pop and Christian entertainers,” said State Fair manager, Nancy Smith. “Our Pepsi Grandstand shows remain a highlight of the fair and promise to delight guests again this year.”

Tickets to Trace Adkins and Fantasia are $20 and include fair admission. Tickets to Scotty McCreery, Bret Michaels, The Temptations and the Four Tops, and Matthew West & Jeremy Camp are $15 and include fair admission.

Admission to Tokyo Joe and La Poderosa Banda San Juan is free but requires wristbands that will be distributed at the Pepsi-Grandstand box office 90 minutes prior to each concert, while available.

Grandstand tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 5 and can be purchased at www.scstatefair.org or during the fair at the Pepsi Grandstand box office, beginning 90 minutes before each show, if still available.

All concerts begin at 7 p.m.