School district sets early dismissal before Jayz Beyonce’ concert

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Ring the alarm! Some Richland One schools will be clearing the way for Queen Bey and her husband Jay Z when they arrive in the Capital City in less than a week.

Richland County School District One tells us on August 21st six schools in the district will have early dismissal.

The goal is to keep buses that travel through or near William Brice Stadium, where the concert is being held from getting stuck in heavy traffic that is expected in anad around the area.

Again, there are only six school that will be impacted by the early dismissal including, Dreher High School and Olympia Learning Center that will get out at 11 in the morning . Also impacted are A.C. Moore, Rosewood and South Kilborne Elementary and Hand Middle Schools that will dismiss at noon.

A spokesperson for the Richland District one schools says a letter will be sent to the parents of students at the school impacted by the early dismissal, all other schools will run on their regular dismissal schedules.

This is not the first time the school district has let children out of school early to avoid heavy traffic. School officials say they have held early dismissal for a game held at William Brice Stadium that happened to fall on a Thursday.