Search for suspected scammer

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police are searching for a man suspected of scamming people out of thousands of dollars worth of their hard earned money.

Authorities say 41 year old Bradley Smith told two victims he would sell them a car below retail value.
before they could get their new ride though police say Smith convinced both victims to deposit funds into his bank account.

Neither of the victims received that car and between buyers, police say Smith swindled them out of more than 13 thousand dollars.

