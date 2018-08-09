Fisk named to 2018 MAC Hermann watch list

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The University of South Carolina for the third straight year will have a player on the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch list. The United Soccer Coaches announced today that Grace Fisk has been named to the list for the annual honor that recognizes the top women's soccer player in NCAA Division I.

“Grace has proven to be one of the best defenders in the country, a team captain for her national team and a unanimous choice as captain to lead her college team,” head coach Shelley Smith said. “She would be a deserving candidate to be considered for the top college soccer award. We are proud of what Grace has done already here at South Carolina and look forward to another great year.”

Fisk has been busy since she stepped on the pitch at Stone Stadium for the first time in 2017. Fisk finished last season as a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist, and was voted a First Team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches. Her SEC recognition is just as impressive, winning the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award along with her All-SEC First Team honor. On the field, Fisk led all Gamecock defenders with seven points on three goals and one assist. She assisted in recording the most shutouts in program history at 16 and helped Carolina lead the SEC in goals against average (0.469).

on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET against Brazil on FS1. Fisk will not join the Gamecocks in 2018 until she completes her competition with her home nation, England, in the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in France. Fisk has helped England sit atop their group through two matches of group play. England finishes up group playatagainst Brazil on FS1. The 15 semifinalists for the 2018 MAC Hermann Trophy will be announced in late November. The group of semifinalists will be determined by All-America voting conducted by NCAA Division I women’s soccer coaches with oversight from the United Soccer Coaches Division I Women’s Senior College All-America Committee. Voting for the three MAC Hermann Trophy finalists will get underway following the announcement of the semifinalists. The finalists will be revealed in early December, and the winner will be announced in January. The rest of the Gamecocks will open their 2018 campaign this Saturday at home against USF in exhibition action before hosting Fordham the following weekend to open the regular season.