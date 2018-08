Former Gamecock transfers to new school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A former Gamecock has found a new home.

Ex-Carolina offensive lineman Trey Derouen has transferred to the University of Buffalo, according to the school’s roster.

Derouen announced his transfer back in March.

The 6-foot-3, 320-pound lineman only participated in one game in his two active seasons in Columbia.

Derouen was a 3-star recruit from Lilbrun, Georgia in 2015.