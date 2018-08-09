Go wins 2018 Kuala Lumpur Amateur Open

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Rising junior Lois Kaye Go played her way to a title this week at the 2018 Kuala Lumpur Amateur Open, finishing the three-round tournament with scores of 68, 68 and 73.

Go finished at seven under par for the tournament, three strokes better than the runner up. In her first round, Go carded 3-under-par 33 on the front nine and 1-under-par 35 on the back nine for 4-under-par 68 to finish top of the leaderboard. In round two, Go carded 4 birdies and a bogey on the front nine and a birdie on the back nine to remain atop the leaderboard. She would finish with a 73, but her strong first and second rounds kept the competition at bay.

The Philippines-native was one of just two golfers to finish under par for the tournament, running away with the 13thKuala Lumpur Amateur Open trophy.

“This is my first time playing in this event,” said Lois Kaye Go. “The course was in immaculate condition and the weather was perfect for golf.”

During her first season with the Gamecocks Go was a member of the Second All-SEC team, and earned SEC Academic Honor Roll honors. During the 2017-18 season she recorded the all-time sophomore scoring average at 72.45, and the fourth best single season scoring average.