Go wins 2018 Kuala Lumpur Amateur Open
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Rising junior Lois Kaye Go played her way to a title this week at the 2018 Kuala Lumpur Amateur Open, finishing the three-round tournament with scores of 68, 68 and 73.
The Philippines-native was one of just two golfers to finish under par for the tournament, running away with the 13thKuala Lumpur Amateur Open trophy.
“This is my first time playing in this event,” said Lois Kaye Go. “The course was in immaculate condition and the weather was perfect for golf.”
During her first season with the Gamecocks Go was a member of the Second All-SEC team, and earned SEC Academic Honor Roll honors. During the 2017-18 season she recorded the all-time sophomore scoring average at 72.45, and the fourth best single season scoring average.