RCSD: Suspect wanted for stealing from vehicles

Columbia,SC (WOLO) The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is working to identify a suspect wanted for theft from a motor vehicle and larceny.

Officials say on July 11, at about 7:45pm, a white male suspect broke into several commercial vehicles belonging to three separate businesses at 3021 McNaughton Drive.

We’re told the suspect stole approximately:

· $2,750 in items from four vehicles belonging to Pest Bureau

· $2,100 in items from two vehicles belonging to Mosquito Joe

· $200 in items from one vehicle belonging to Essential Homes LLC.

Deputies say the suspect did wear gloves and a mask covering half of his face.

If you know anything about the incident, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.