SC Teen pleads guilty trying to fight for the Islamic State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina teenager has pleaded guilty to trying to fight for the Islamic State group.
Federal court documents show 19-year-old Zakaryia Abdin pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization. The charge carries a possible 20-year prison sentence.
Abdin was arrested at Charleston’s airport in March 2017 as he tried to board a plane for Jordan. Authorities say he told an agent posing as an Islamic State recruiter he wanted to torture an American.
At age 16, authorities say Abdin talked about robbing a gun store to get weapons to kill soldiers as revenge for American military action in the Middle East. He was arrested, pleaded guilty, and a parole board agreed to his early release after a year in jail.

