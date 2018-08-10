Commission approves ballot language on superintendent vote

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A commission has approved the explanation that will be on November’s ballot as voters decide whether the South Carolina education superintendent continues to be an elected position.

Voters are being asked whether they want to approve a state constitutional amendment that would allow the governor to appoint the superintendent starting in 2023.

Lawmakers approved the amendment in the final hours of their 2018 session.

The Constitutional Ballot Commission voted Thursday to include this language: “A ‘Yes’ vote will require the Superintendent of Education be appointed by the Governor with the consent of the Senate. A ‘No’ vote maintains the current method of electing a Superintendent of Education.”

Voters in South Carolina have taken the adjutant general and lieutenant governor off ballots this decade.