Downtown parking deck to close this weekend

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you plan on heading downtown this weekend finding somewhere to park may be a little bit more challenging.

The Lady Street parking deck will be closed starting this Friday at 7 in the evening and will remain closed until Sunday at midnight. The weekend closure will allow the city to conduct scheduled electrical maintenance.

Parking services will barricade both the Lady Street and Assembly Street access points to the parking facility during that time.