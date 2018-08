Scary accident caught on dash cam

Toronto, CA (WOLO) — Check this dash cam video out where tires and debris fly could be seen flying into the air during a crash.

The footage was captured by a dashcam attached to a tow truck. The man who had been standing outside the truck was thrown into the guardrail.

The two people inside the truck were ejected, and the driver ended up face-down on the highway.

All three at last check were listed in stable condition.