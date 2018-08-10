The depression – OT connection

Tyler Ryan learns about the benefits of occupational therapy for depression sufferers

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Depression is a world-wide problem, and here in America, some 7% – 8% of people suffer from the affliction. Depression and depressive illnesses are classified as mood disorders and symptoms may affect people socially, occupationally, educationally, interpersonally and self-care, among other ways.

Vital Energy’s Hima Dalal says that there are treatments that can be found at an occupational therapist.

What happens in the brain in depressed people, nerves in our brain passes the message through chemical called neurotransmitters. We need correct amount of chemicals to

pass the exact same message. When chemical imbalance occurs in serotonin and norepinephrine the person does not have the same thoughts as a healthy person and their emotions.

Occupational Therapy can help one regain functional, productive and meaningful life style to live their life to the fullest. People with activities are:

Self Care – Getting dressed, bathing preparing and eating meals, etc…

Productivity – Going to or remaining at work, volunteering, studying, performing household duties, etc…

Leisure – Playing sports, shopping, caring for others, doing hobbies, etc….

Suicide can be a possible outcome of severe depression and physical pain can become unbearable. People don’t want to die, but it is the only way it seems possible to them. But, it is a treatable illness unlike cancer.

You can learn more about Vital Energy and Hima Dalal HERE