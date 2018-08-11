DUI Suspect pleads for no jail, “I’m a thoroughbred white girl”

Beaufort Co. SC (WOLO) —A Beaufort county woman is behind bars accused of driving under the influence.

Police say 32 year old Lauren Cutshaw nearly hit another car while speeding through a stop sign in a residential neighborhood in excess of 60 miles per hour.

During the arrest police say Cutshaw told them she shouldn’t be arrested and gave a list of reasons including being Valedictorian, and cheerleader when she was in school with a 3 point 8 GPA. She can also be heard on the dash camera video tell the arresting officer that ” i’m a pretty girl” and shouldn’t be locked up because she is quote a “clean , thoroughbred white girl.”

You can see some of the dash cam video released by police to our CNN affiliate here:

Her plea fell on def ears. Cutshaw was still taken to jail and charged with driving under the influence, speeding, and a drug charge after officers say they later found marijuana in her car.