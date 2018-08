Multiple agencies working to recover body found in Pond, no foul play suspected

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Multiple agencies are working to recover a body that was found in a pond Saturday afternoon.

Columbia police tweeted that Columbia fire and Richland County Sheriff’s department are assisting with recovery efforts.

Police say the body was found shortly before 1p.m. on Kimpton Drive.

Officers don’t suspect foul play at this time.

The Coroner’s Office will assist police in determining what happened.