Two homes catch fire on Gervais Street

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Fire officials are investigating what caused two homes to go up in flames on Gervais street Saturday night.

Crews responded to the fire around 9:30pm on Gervais street near Harden street.

Fire went to 2 alarm status a short time later. No injuries to report pic.twitter.com/Md8mJy2hFY — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) August 12, 2018

Fire appears to have started in the white house & then spread to the brick one next door. pic.twitter.com/4hQUHOwtTg — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) August 12, 2018

Officials say the homes appeared to be vacant and unoccupied. No injuries have been reported. Gervais street remains closed until further notice.

Once again Gervais Street near Harden is closed to traffic in both directions for the time being.

Seek alternate routes if driving through. pic.twitter.com/LGTAxTz11u — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) August 12, 2018