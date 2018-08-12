Deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in connection to deadly shooting

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office asking for the public’s help findING a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.

Deputies say Demetrius Alexander Brown is considered armed and dangerous. If you spot Borwn deputies say do not approach him.

Brown is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at 56 South Pike East on Saturday afternoon.

His last known address is 3219 Brewington Road in Sumter but deputies say he is evading law enforcement.

Anyone who sees Brown or know where he might be is asked to call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CRIME SC. You do not have to give your name and

could get a cash reward.