Clear the Shelters August 18 at Columbia Animal Services

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– Are you looking to adopt a furry friend?

Columbia Animal Services, and Lexington County Animal Services, are hosting a ‘Clear the Shelter’ adoption Special.

Organizers say adoptions, for all animals, will be free at both Animal Services locations.

WHO: Columbia Animal Services and Lexington County Animal Services (nationwide adoption event)

WHEN: Saturday, August 18, 2018- 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

WHERE: 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209 and 321 Ballpark Rd. Lexington, SC 29072

For more information, contact Columbia Animal Services at 803-776-7387 or Lexington County Animal Services at 803-785-8149.