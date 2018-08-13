Muschamp follows up Maryland football report, Durkin comments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – On Monday, Carolina head coach Will Muschamp further responded to comments he previously made on Saturday in regards to a report about the Maryland football program and the passing of Terrapins 19 year old offensive lineman Jordan McNair this summer.

Muschamp spoke on the matter two days prior when asked about drawing a line when it comes to working with and/or disciplining his players. McNair had to be taken to the hospital after a Maryland team workout in late May, then later passed away in June. The Terrapins’ head coach, DJ Durkin, was put on administrative leave by their University Saturday.

Durkin worked under Muschamp as an assistant for all four years of Will’s tenure in charge at the University of Florida, spending the last two campaigns as defensive coordinator.

“Well, I think first of all, my thoughts and prayers are with the McNair family,” Muschamp said. “I can’t imagine – as a father – of losing my son, or a son. It is a horrific situation. A tragic situation. And I don’t know what else to say. I was talking about DJ Durkin, a man that I know very well, Saturday. I know him as a coach, I know him as a husband, I know him as a father. And I find it hard to believe some of the things I read in that article about DJ Durkin. And I’ll leave it at that.”

Defending his former staff member Saturday, Muschamp critiqued ESPN’s use of anonymous sources in their reporting, discussing the culture of Maryland’s program under Durkin’s watch, which began in the 2016 season.