Acuna’s special Monday leads Braves to doubleheader sweep over Marlins

ATLANTA (WOLO) – Ronald Acuna Jr. has done more than enough to become a star in his rookie season with the Atlanta Braves.

But the 20 year old had a Monday to remember in a doubleheader sweep against the Marlins.

The outfielder had five hits, scored five runs, drove in five RBI, and most importantly, hit lead-off home runs at the beginning of both games in 9-1 and 6-1 wins over Miami.

What’s hotter right now: Ronald Acuña Jr.’s bat or the sun? RT FOR ACUÑA JR.

FAV FOR ACUÑA JR. pic.twitter.com/HbIeLnXWvc — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) August 13, 2018

Unbelievable. ANOTHER lead off HR for Ronald Acuña. (via @FOXSportsBraves) pic.twitter.com/MuZ1ckpxy8 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 14, 2018

.@ronaldacunajr24 became the first player to hit a leadoff home run in both games of a doubleheader since 1999, when Brady Anderson did it for the Baltimore Orioles vs. the White Sox. Research courtesy of the @EliasSports. pic.twitter.com/xvji8xGBms — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 14, 2018