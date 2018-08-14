Braves rookie Toussaint makes MLB international history, wins debut

ATLANTA (WOLO) – Braves rookie Touki Toussaint made his major league debut, pitching in the first game of a doubleheader against Miami, leading Atlanta to the first of a pair of wins Monday.

The Hatian-Amercian was born in Pembroke Pines, Fla., but moved to Haiti just months later. He returned to the Sunshine State when he was eight years old.

He is the first Haitian player in Major League Baseball history to win a game as the pitcher of record, tossing six innings, giving up two hits, one run, walking two, and striking out four. Atlanta won 9-1, before finishing their sweep of the Marlins by taking the late game 6-1.

.@ToukiToussaint became the third #Braves starter to win his MLB debut this season, joining @Mike_Soroka28 and @KolbyAllard. The Braves are one of seven teams over the last 110 seasons to have at least three starters win their major league debut.#ChopOn pic.twitter.com/V0hfB0lNZ3 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 13, 2018