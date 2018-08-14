Clemson welcomes Blazers for only home exhibition of preseason Tuesday

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Clemson men’s soccer is set to play in their second exhibition match, and only home showcase before the season starts, when they welcome UAB to Historic Riggs Field Tuesday night.

The Tigers are ranked No. 11 in the country before the 2018 campaign. They visited Duke in their first preseason test last Thursday, ending the 90 minute match in a scoreless tie.

CU’s final scrimmage will take place at Maryland on Saturday. They open the season at Creighton in Omaha, Neb. Friday August 24.

