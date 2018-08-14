Gamecocks release non-conference schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. – On Tuesday, the Gamecocks released their 2018-2019 non-conference schedule, including eight home contests, participation in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off event and road games at National Finalist Michigan, and Oklahoma State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in late January. Carolina will face six teams that advanced to the postseason last March and games against seven teams with at last 20 wins in 2017-18.

“Based on our successful run we have been able to attract big-time non-conference opponents to our schedule,” Martin said. “Playing at Michigan is going to be an incredible challenge, as will playing against Providence at the Mohegan Sun event and traveling to Wyoming. When you also include home games against Clemson and Virginia, the SEC/Big 12 Challenge contest at Oklahoma State in January, along with our other matchups, it is probably the most challenging non-conference schedule that we have put together in my time at South Carolina. This will prepare us like no other year for conference play.”

Following an Oct. 26 free admission exhibition against Augusta University, Carolina officially begins its 111th season of varsity men’s basketball on Nov. 6 when it hosts USC Upstate, which is led by first-year head coach Dave Dickerson. Two home matchups that are part of the Tip-Off event are up next when Stony Brook (Nov. 9) and Norfolk State (Nov. 13) visit Colonial Life Arena.

Next, the Gamecocks travel to the Mohegan Sun Arena for neutral-site action in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off. Carolina is set to face Providence on Nov. 17, before facing either George Washington or Michigan the following day. The Friars tallied 21 wins last season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament under longtime head coach Ed Cooley. Sophomore guard Terry Nolan Jr., returns for George Washington as the team’s top scorer after averaging 9.1 points per game last season, while his 52 steals on the year were also a team high. Carolina hosts Wofford (Nov. 26) and Coastal Carolina (Nov. 30) to finish the first month of the season in Columbia.

The Gamecocks head west to Wyoming (Dec. 5) before traveling to Michigan (Dec. 8), beginning a stretch of three-straight games against Power Five competition, each of which advanced to the NCAA Tournament last March. Michigan, the two-time reigning Big 10 Tournament champions and 2018 national runner-up, is led by senior guard Charles Matthews, who averaged 13.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game a year ago, and earned NCAA West Regional Most Outstanding Player accolades.

Following a break for exams, Carolina begins its home-and-home series against Virginia on Dec. 19 at Colonial Life Arena, before Clemson travels to Columbia (Dec. 22). Both ACC squads advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season, with Virginia finishing the campaign with 31 wins on the year, and Clemson advancing to the Sweet 16 behind returners Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell. The final non-conference contest of the season will be in late January when Carolina travels to Oklahoma State (Jan. 26) for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Below is a complete listing of the non-conference schedule. Game times and television details will be released at a later date.

Oct. 26, Augusta University (exhibition)

Nov. 6, USC Upstate

Nov. 9, Stony Brook (Hall of Fame Tip-Off)

Nov. 13, Norfolk State (Hall of Fame Tip-Off)

Nov. 17, vs. Providence (Mohegan Sun Arena/Hall of Fame Tip-Off)

Nov. 18, vs. George Washington/Michigan (Mohegan Sun Arena/Hall of Fame Tip-Off)

Nov. 26, Wofford

Nov. 30, Coastal Carolina

Dec. 5, at Wyoming

Dec. 8, at Michigan

Dec. 19, Virginia

Dec. 22, Clemson

Dec. 31, North Greenville

Jan. 26, at Oklahoma State (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)

