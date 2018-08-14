Jellyfish warning after hundreds of stings along SC coast over the weekend

FOLLY BEACH, SC (WOLO) – Emergency responders in the low country say they are seeing an uptick in the number of jellyfish stings this summer.

Lifeguards say they treated 41 reported jellyfish stings on the Isle of Palms on Friday (8/10).

According to park officials, that’s not an uncommon number for this time of year, as jellyfish are common in the late summer months.

Earlier on Friday, the National Weather Service issued a beach hazard for coastal Georgetown County following multiple reports of jellyfish at area beaches.

Emergency officials say not all stings are severe.

The most important thing to remember is not to panic and to get out of the water.

Pouring or spraying vinegar on the sting can help calm the burn.