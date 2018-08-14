Kershaw County murder investigation after teenagers find body behind abandoned building

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Two teenagers discovered a body behind an abandoned cinder block building in Kershaw County Friday (8/10). According to the Sheriff’s Office it’s being investigated as a murder.

The Sheriff’s Office says someone killed Tykendrick Williamson, 30, and left his body behind the building on Bob Hugh Road in Jefferson.

Deputies say Williamson was previously involved in an altercation with someone in Lancaster County.

If you happen to know anything call the Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.