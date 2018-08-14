Police: Low country teacher arrested for having sex with students, searched online if it was legal

BEAUFORT, SC (WOLO) – A teacher in the low country faces charges accused of sleeping with two of her students.

Investigators say Brittany Whetzel, 28, is charged with two counts of felony sexual battery.

According to an incident report, Whetzel told friends she could not wait for one of the boys to graduate so she could have beautiful babies with him.

Two days before a party with the students at her home in April, investigators say Whetzel, a Battery Creek High School teacher, searched the internet wanting to know if teachers could get in trouble for sleeping with former students.